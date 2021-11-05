Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told BBC Sport: "We came into half-time with a lot of energy, aggression against the ball. In the second half we had not our best game with the ball.

"The opponent was giving us a lot of pressure. Then you start struggling a bit. That’s why I had to change shape. We didn't play much football in the second half, we had the one chance from Che Adams.

"If you defend properly you can still win games. We are defensively more stable than last season and have the feeling we can keep clean sheets.

"The long balls are coming and they have a few big players, it’s hard to defend. We couldn’t control the game and that was a problem in the second half. We tried to keep them in their half. We handled it quite well. They didn’t have big chances.

"Very important [run of form]. Now it looks a little better going into this international break and the Christmas period. We’re in good shape."