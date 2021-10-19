Rodgers on consistency, team news & Spartak Moscow
- Published
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media alongside Ricardo Pereira before Wednesday's Europa League game at Spartak Moscow.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
After Saturday's Premier League win over Manchester United, Rodgers "wants to have stability in the team after a really good result". All of Leicester's fit players have made the trip;
Ayoze Perez is the only player not to have travelled because "he didn’t feel well last night and he wasn’t feeling much better this morning";
Leicester "have been inconsistent so far" but will try to replicate Saturday's performance after "playing well over 90 minutes";
On Spartak Moscow: “I’m very impressed with how Spartak play, how they want to play. They have dynamic players up front and creative players in midfield";
Leicester will "set out to attack the game and be aggressive" in their build-up play, but "have to be calm under pressure";
Leicester "want to go as far as we can" in the Europa League. After drawing with Napoli and losing to Legia Warsaw, "that makes this a very important game" if the Foxes want to progress in the competition;
Youri Tielemans "is integral" to Leicester's game and is "one of Europe’s top midfield players".