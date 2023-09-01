Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

  • Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has scored five goals in his last four starts against Rangers across all competitions, including scoring a brace in his last league start against the Gers in April.

  • Rangers’ James Tavernier has been directly involved in four goals in his last three league games against Celtic (3 goals, 1 assist), as many as he was in his first 21 league appearances against them before this (1 goal, 3 assists).

  • No team has scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than Celtic (7) and no team has conceded fewer goals than Rangers (1).

  • Rangers have scored in each of their last 58 Scottish Premiership matches at Ibrox (151 goals); this is the longest current home scoring run in the division. Their last blank at home in the league was a 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Academical in March 2020.

  • Celtic come into this match having won just three of their last seven Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L2) and have lost two of their last three away matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Rangers in May.

  • Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers won seven of his 10 league Old Firm derbies during his first spell in charge of the club (W7 D2 L1); that 70% win ratio is the best of any Celtic manager in league competition against Rangers.

  • Celtic have won the first league Old Firm derby in five of the last seven seasons (L2), including a 4-0 win in their first match against Rangers last term.

  • Rangers have only lost one of their last seven home games against rivals Celtic in all competitions (W5 D1), a 1-2 league defeat in April 2022 under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

