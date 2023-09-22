David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On Thursday's win against Backa Topola: "Waking up this morning, I didn't feel different but I'm pleased we got the victory. It's a good start to the group."

Moyes confirmed both Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell will be assessed ahead of Sunday's game: "Jarrod Bowen has had a virus so we'll need to see how he is. Aaron Cresswell felt his hamstring last night so we'll see how he is today, but otherwise we're okay."

New signings Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse are "settling in well" but the process has been a bit longer for the former given Ward-Prowse arrived with plenty of Premier League experience.

However, Moyes was delighted to see Kudus "make a big impact" in the Europa League: "He's still getting used to us and we're getting used to him, but he made a big contribution last night for us."

On going toe-to-toe with Liverpool: "In recent years, we have given them tough games and we'll try to give them a good game on Sunday. We know we're playing a good side and we want to show what we can do."

Moyes believes Jurgen Klopp's side are title contenders, highlighting the Reds' four wins in a row and that "from a distance, they look like they're getting back into their best form".

