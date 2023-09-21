LASK v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

  • This will be the first competitive meeting between LASK and Liverpool. The Austrian side have faced English opposition four times previously – two defeats in the 2019-20 Europa League last 16 by Manchester United and one loss and one draw with Tottenham in the group stage of the same competition in 2020-21.

  • Liverpool have only lost one of their eight previous meetings with Austrian sides in European competition (W6 D1), a 1-0 home defeat by AK Graz in 2004-05 Champions League qualifying en route to winning the tournament that season.

  • LASK have only lost one of their past 16 matches in European competition (W11 D4). At home, they are unbeaten in eight in Europe (W5 D3) since losing 2-0 to Royal Antwerp in the Europa League in November 2020.

  • This is Liverpool’s first campaign in the Europa League losing the 2015-16 final. The Reds have won just four of their 21 away games in the tournament (D9 L8), including only one of the past nine.

