This will be the first competitive meeting between LASK and Liverpool. The Austrian side have faced English opposition four times previously – two defeats in the 2019-20 Europa League last 16 by Manchester United and one loss and one draw with Tottenham in the group stage of the same competition in 2020-21.

Liverpool have only lost one of their eight previous meetings with Austrian sides in European competition (W6 D1), a 1-0 home defeat by AK Graz in 2004-05 Champions League qualifying en route to winning the tournament that season.

LASK have only lost one of their past 16 matches in European competition (W11 D4). At home, they are unbeaten in eight in Europe (W5 D3) since losing 2-0 to Royal Antwerp in the Europa League in November 2020.