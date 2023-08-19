Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I am feeling really, really great, I am really happy and I hope I can do even more here in front of the fans.

"We are there for each other and if somebody gets sent off then we change some of the things and I go back as a six. I cannot go forward as much, even the manager was screaming at me sometimes because I forget it. We fight for each other and we even scored after the red card.

"The reaction after losing a goal was unbelievable. We had no stress, we were calm on the ball and in front of the goal. We changed some things and it worked.

"Of course we will improve with time. We have a new team, new player and new system. We will be even better with time."