Responding to comments made by former striker turned BBC pundit Garth Crooks on Luton's status in the Premier League, Edwards said: "I think after three games it is disrespectful. It does hurt when you hear comments like that. At this level you're going to be shot at, people are going to have their opinions."

Edwards was only missing six players during the international break so there is a "good feeling around the place" going into the restart: "We've had a decent group to work with. We've had a little bit of rest time, but some really good work time as well."

Amari'i Bell will be assessed before the game after landing from international duty this morning. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will also be assessed but did train this morning. Edwards says the priority is "not putting anyone in jeopardy" after long international travels.

The boss is "really happy with the people he's been able to bring in" and believes he has a "strong working group" for their debut Premier League season.

On summer signing Ross Barkley: "He's been brilliant since he's come in and around the place. He's very humble, really respectful, and works extremely hard. We haven't seen the best of him yet because that's never going to happen, he's not had a full pre-season."

Loanee Sambi Lokonga is "in and amongst it" and the 23-year-old midfielder is "ready and available for selection" so he could feature on Saturday.