Hearts 3-1 Kilmarnock: What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound: "We're delighted to get three points. I thought the first 45 minutes we were exceptional. Second 45, not as good and we need to try and rectify that.

"To Kilmarnock's credit, they were a lot more aggressive [in the second half]. There's still a lot of things for us to learn.

"Getting a bit of a rest, and getting back to playing Saturday to Saturday, I think we'll see the best of these players.

"For us it's about going up there [to Dundee United], implementing our game plan and trying to get the three points."