S﻿andy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

I have to be honest here and say I absolutely hate VAR.

It has a negative impact on the game as a whole.

I've watched some of the World Cup games this week, and although they utilise VAR better than we do in the UK, it still spoils the entertainment on view to the paying punters.

By all means, keep the goalline technology as there's nothing worse than not getting a legitimate goal - Killie fans of a certain age will remember us being denied an Andy McLaren "goal" at Inverness...

Killie have suffered a few times this season with poor officiating/VAR with two decisions in Perth costing us points although we benefited in our last home game against Hibs.

The system does not improve the product or enhance the fans matchday experience. Plus, subjective decisions are still being made by the same officials, the only difference is they are taking much longer to reach them.