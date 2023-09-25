McInnes urges Killie to be 'good cup team'

Derek McInnes has urged his Kilmarnock team to build on the cup credentials he believes they have "already shown this season".

"We have got to be a good cup team," the manager said as he looked forward to Tuesday's quarter-final at home to Heart of Midlothian. "We need to continue to be that.

"Even for the English-based lads coming up, it's different down the road. I played down the road and managed down there. Wembley is so far away and it's beyond the reach for so many teams and the cups are almost an inconvenience down there.

"Whereas here, when you get into the quarter-final stage and you are two games away from a cup final, it's important that we sniff it and take the opportunity that's there.

"I keep saying that to the players, while we are working at Kilmarnock, let's go and do something that we can be remembered for.

"I want us to be that team, but we are going to have to put in a performance because, while Hearts haven't scored too many goals this season, they have certainly not conceded a lot either."