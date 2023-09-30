Newcastle 2-0 Burnley: What Kompany said

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany speaking to Match of the Day: "They took the opportunity. If you strike it that well [for Miguel Almiron's opener' and it goes top corner then fair play. It’s why you have quality players.

"From our side we have to take our moments. You don’t go to St James’ Park and get 15 or 20 chances, but we had enough. As good as the start was, even then we stayed in the game for a very long time and in the end it’s a mistake. In the end it’s about results but performances bring results. The starting fixtures are tough so that means we will recover the fixtures that are better for us maybe later."

On the upcoming game against Luton: "For me the key thing is when you have a lot of new players you are looking for a team performance. In the end when you play in a league where a lot of teams are better than you, you have to rely on the team to get results. That’s what we worked on and we are starting to see that in the last four or five games. It will be the same for Luton as us, both teams will want to get the points.

"We really work hard and we believe that in that hard work there will be success. We saw the first eight games and knew it could be tough, but this team has shown resilience so many times and we look forward to the future and games we can have a positive outcome in."