Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 0-3

Manchester City left Erling Haaland on the bench in their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday, but we can safely say he will be back in their side for this game - which is one of the reasons I am expecting them to bounce back.

City are another team who are stretched by injuries and they will also be missing Rodri in the centre of their midfield, after his red card against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

It will be interesting to see who plays there instead - it could be Kalvin Phillips, but Pep Guardiola might prefer Matheus Nunes, who has slotted in well since his move from Molineux a few weeks ago.

Wolves kept attacking with 10 men when Nathan Collins was sent off in this game last season, and won't lie down this time either. But City look so strong going forward when Julian Alvarez and Haaland play together, and it's going to be hard to keep them quiet.

Like Nunes, Jeremy Doku only came on in the second half against Newcastle, so I can see him starting here - which is good news for my Fantasy team - and he will be a real handful too.

Jazzie's prediction: I know what I want to happen, but it is very different to what is going to happen. 0-4

