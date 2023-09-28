Manchester United won this fixture 2-1 in February last season but haven't managed to win consecutive league games against Crystal Palace since March 2018.

Roy Hodgson is unbeaten in his last four trips to Old Trafford in the Premier League (W2 D2) having lost each of his first seven visits beforehand. No manager has gone unbeaten in five consecutive away Premier League games against United previously.

Manchester United suffered a defeat in their last home Premier League game, losing 3-1 against Brighton. The Red Devils haven’t lost consecutive home games since losing to Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021, their last two home league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

In their 0-0 draw with Fulham, Eberechi Eze had three shots and created three chances for Crystal Palace, meaning he was involved in 6 out of 7 of their efforts at goal in the game. Eze has the most shots and chances created combined (42) in the Premier League this season (26 shots, 16 chances created).