Everton's pre-season results

Everton played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including winning the Florida Cup 10-9 on penalties against Millonarios.

Here are the Toffees' pre-season friendly results in full:

10 July: Everton 3-0 Accrington Stanley (Finch Farm)

17 July: Everton 1-0 Blackburn Rovers (Finch Farm)

25 July: Everton 1-1 Millonarios (Everton win 10-9 on penalties) (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

28 July: Everton 1-0 Pumas UNAM (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

7 August: Manchester United 4-0 Everton (Old Trafford)