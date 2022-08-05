Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before his first Premier League game in charge against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Here are key lines from his news conference:

Striker Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring injury but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are both fit enough to start.

Ten Hag said he is "really happy" Cristiano Ronaldo is with the squad.

He said Ronaldo and the other players - including David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford - who left Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford early were "not right".

The Dutchman said he is happy with his current squad but is looking to make additions. However, he added: "You don’t need any player, you need the right player."

He refused to talk about United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

