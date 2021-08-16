BBC Sport

Burnley v Brighton: In pictures

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Brighton's players were left dejected after Burnley scored in the early minutes of the game. The goal was allowed to stand by VAR after protests from the Seagulls players

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image caption

But, after a one-sided first period, the tide began to turn in Brighton's favour after the break and Neal Maupay drew them level

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

And Alexis Mac Allister scored Brighton's second goal just minutes after being brought on as a substitute

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

The Seagulls held on to record a comeback win on the opening day