Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Despite the return of Joe Willock on a permanent basis from Arsenal, this transfer window will be viewed as a disappointment.

Steve Bruce made it clear all summer that Newcastle didn’t haven’t much money to spend - with the financial impact of Covid-19 meaning they would be focusing on loan deals.

Although Bruce says the club went “above and beyond” what he expected with the £25m signing of Willock, he still wanted another midfielder and a centre-half.

The failure to improve those key areas, especially after a winless start to the season, will come as a huge frustration to the Magpies boss and has left many supporters angry.

It could have been different if United had made room in their squad by moving on some fringe players.

But, with no-one else leaving before the deadline, Bruce will continue to work with a squad - apart from goalkeeper Freddie Woodman - were all at the club last season.