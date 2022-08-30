Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

The transfer window used to be a time of dread for Brentford fans.

The club’s operating model means that every summer, and sometimes January too, a key player or two moves on at a substantial profit.

It is a principal reason why the club could move from League Two to the Premier League in only 12 years.

However, now that we are a Premier League club, things are different.

Unless any really silly bids come in for our key players in the next two days, then for the second summer running, none of the main first teamers will have left.

Clearly at some point, there will have to be some big moves. The profits the club has made on players like Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma have slowly been eaten up by the more expensive signings we are now making, such as Keane Lewis-Potter and Aaron Hickey.

But at least when departures do come, they will be more at a time of the club’s choosing.

I do think it’s unfair the transfer window does not close as the season starts.

The current policy adversely affects smaller clubs who may have a player making a tremendous start who is then poached by a bigger club.

