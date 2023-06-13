Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City 0 Wimbledon 4. The first Manchester City game I can remember attending at Maine Road. City were in (what is now) the Championship, Kevin Keegan was manager and the fans were falling in love with Bernarbia and Berkovic.

Now they're about to celebrate 20 seasons at Etihad Stadium with a massive redevelopment planned, falling in love with Gundogan and Grealish, and Pep Guardiola's given them the time of their lives.

The last five days have been an incredible whirlwind. The last three weeks have been surreal. It has been the honour of my career to cover this incredible achievement.

Being in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday night was emotional. I was sat in the press box when the full time whistle blew and my eyes instantly shot across to the fans.

Having spent the previous eight hours before kick-off with fans at the fanzone I know how much it meant to them. Throughout the weekend they'd created a party atmosphere knowing their club was on the brink of history. I was so happy for them.

I was stood on the stage as they sang 'Don't Look Back in Anger' at what was described as a 'blue Glastonbury'. You couldn't help but smile. Another Oasis lyric is used by the fans regularly - 'we'll see things they never see'. A domestic Treble and THE Treble all in four years.

Enjoy the summer, Blues. And Jack Grealish, please go to bed.