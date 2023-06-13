'I'll forever be a supporter' - Campbell's emotional Dons farewell

Academy graduate Dean Campbell says it was a "dream come true" to play for Aberdeen as he moves on after 14 years with his hometown club.

The midfielder is Aberdeen's youngest-ever player - having made his first-team debut against Celtic in 2017 aged 16 years, one month and 23 days - and departs after 75 appearances and one goal.

Campbell, 22, spent last season on loan with Stevenage Town and is one of four players departing Pittodrie this summer after their contracts expired.

"Would just like to thank everyone at Aberdeen and the academy for looking after me from the age of eight," he said on Twitter.

"It was a dream come true to play for my boyhood club and will forever be a supporter of the club. Stand Free and all the best for the future."