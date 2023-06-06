Buffel's advice for Rangers target - gossip

Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers should not concern himself about filling Alfredo Morelos' boots if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox midfielder Thomas Buffel. (Record)

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is nearing a move to Rangers after completing a medical. (Football Scotland)

Rangers could meet Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox, 31 years on from their famous Champions League qualifier. (Herald - subscription)

