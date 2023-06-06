Buffel's advice for Rangers target - gossip
Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers should not concern himself about filling Alfredo Morelos' boots if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox midfielder Thomas Buffel. (Record), external
Goalkeeper Jack Butland is nearing a move to Rangers after completing a medical. (Football Scotland), external
Rangers could meet Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox, 31 years on from their famous Champions League qualifier. (Herald - subscription), external