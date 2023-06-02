T﻿ransfer news: Magpies to join race for Osimhen

Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror)

Wolves have joined Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa on the trail of Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Magpies will also face competition from Aston Villa for Arsenal's 25-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. (Times - subscription)

