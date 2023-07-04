Brentford unveil new home kit

Brentford have unveiled their new home kit, which will again be worn for two seasons.

The kit, which will be worn for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, incorporates the club’s 'bee sting' graphic with a red to black fade, that also features on the shorts.

Chief executive Jon Varney said: "We are proud to have collaborated with Umbro in designing this bold but traditional kit.

"This will be the fourth kit we have rolled over in recent years. The two-year cycle not only ensures affordability for our fans but also aligns with our commitment to reducing waste and promoting a greener future for the next generation of Bees fans."

