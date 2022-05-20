Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

I know there is this perception that Tottenham can always slip up, but not this time.

I am expecting Norwich to give them a game but Spurs have got Dejan Kulusevski now as well as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and I don't see the Canaries holding out, let alone beating them.

Spurs have fought so hard to get into this position, where they just need a point to get back into the Champions League after two seasons away. I don't see them falling at the final hurdle.

