Former West Ham goalkeeper Robert Green says playing for England "suits" Jack Grealish, after the Mantchester City forward came off the bench to help rescue a draw in Germany.

Grealish replaced Mason Mount with 20 minutes to go and immediately lifted the England frontline, pushing Germany back and ultimately leading to a penalty equaliser from Harry Kane.

Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that England boss Gareth Southgate gives Grealish more freedom to play than he receives at his club.

"Southgate gives him the licence to do what he wants in the final third," he said. "At City, he has a very set role, needs to stand in a certain place and his job is coached to within an inch of its life.

"That kind of stifles him. When he came on, Germany needed two and sometimes three players to track him and that really opened it up.

"It was a massive part of the game."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman was also impressed by Grealish's impact and, after watching his link-up with Harry Kane, he thinks the arrival of Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium will help him.

"He needs a striker to play with as he's looking for a target man all the time," he said.

"With Haaland at City and the extra coaching Pep Guardiola will give him for different types of passes, he will be such a danger."

