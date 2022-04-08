We want to stay in Europe - Moyes

David Moyes says they're "still enjoying" their European journey, despite being fatigued from playing in the Premier League and cup.

On the physical impact of playing twice a week in short succession, Moyes said: "Thursday- Sunday has always proved to be difficult for all clubs in the Europa League.

"The quick turnaround makes it difficult, but I have to give great praise for how the players have coped with it.

"We were able to split the team quite often in earlier rounds and everyone played.

"Sometimes that can work for you, sometimes it can't."

On the difference in how he's approaching the quarter-final to the previous rounds, he said: "Now that we're getting into knockout games, I'm more liable to play main players to get results - and that's where it starts to take a toll.

"But we're still enjoying it.

"We want to stay in Europe and to be there we have to perform well in the Premier League."