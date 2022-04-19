Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

Despite a thoroughly decent performance at Old Trafford on Saturday, we lost yet again and it’ll not be long now before we can officially declare preparations for next season’s Championship campaign under way.

In fairness to Dean Smith, he appears to have stumbled upon a formula that suits his squad of players – ironically, a take on the 4-2-3-1 that served Daniel Farke so well before he decided it wasn’t workable in the Premier League.

Either way, too little, too late. The only realistic battle we have left is to avoid finishing bottom.

And so in four months' time, we’ll be bracing ourselves to go through it all again, with the tantalising prize of a golden ticket to the Premier League awaiting.

Wahoo!

The same Premier League that, at best, just tolerates Norwich City and, at worst, creates a hostile atmosphere for clubs of our ilk.

A club that refuses to splash the cash – because 1) we don’t have any, and 2) our owners refuse to do anything about it – has, in the eyes of some, no place in the ‘greatest league in the world’.

We’ve been ridiculed, lambasted, mocked and vilified, and so, as you can imagine, it’s been no fun at all.

But with the exact same prize on offer, and with the club following the exact same shoestring ‘model’, we’ll soon be doing it all again.

We'll be hoping the advantage that comes with a parachute payment for one season is enough to give us a chance of top two or top six in the Championship.

And then, if - big if - we were to get promoted, we’d go through the exact same motions again, somehow expecting something different and something better to happen.

What was it Einstein’s alleged to have said about insanity?

