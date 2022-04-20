Match of the Day: Top 10 - best English footballers

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast - and this week they rank the 10 best English footballers.

Former Liverpool captain and midfielder Steven Gerrard is one of the players who makes the shortlist.

Micah Richards (1st): "He single handily pulled Liverpool back into winning the Champions League. You sometimes have to watch with your eyes and forget the stats. He always got the ball and then some.”

Alan Shearer (3rd): "A super, intelligent footballer."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds now, and you'll be able to watch the best bits on BBC iPlayer from Friday morning.