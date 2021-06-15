Jadon Sancho expects to become a Manchester United player, despite Borussia Dortmund rejecting a £67m bid for the 21-year-old. The Bundesliga side are holding out for £77m with add-ons. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again refused to rule out a move away from Juventus before his contract ends next year and remains linked with a return to United. (Express), external

United are also said to be among several clubs interested in Paris St-Germain and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. (Marca), external

