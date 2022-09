Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City and have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (AS - in Spanish), external

Watford's Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, 28, says United attempted to sign him in the summer transfer window. (LAOLA1 - in German), external

Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 20, has been asked to leave Manchester United because he is not a part of Erik ten Hag's plans. (TeamTalk), external

