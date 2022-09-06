Chelsea will look to bring in a new central midfielder in the January transfer window, with Ajax's Mexico international Edson Alvarez, 24, their main target. (Standard), external

The Blues are also keen to agree a new deal with midfielder Mason Mount after right-back Reece James committed his future to the club with an improved contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Mateo Kovacic says he recommended RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea over the summer. (Standard), external

Antonio Rudiger'a agent says the defender, who joined Real Madrid this summer, was keen to stay at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea made "next to no effort to keep the player". (Talksport), external

