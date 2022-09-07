Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand says the sacking of Thomas Tuchel "doesn't make sense" after the 49-year-old left Chelsea this morning.

"He has a 60% win rate," said Ferdinand, speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel. "A lot of managers would be delighted to have that.

"It's a giant statement from Todd Boehly and his new regime."

Ferdinand also cast his eye over the mooted replacements for Tuchel but, despite their credentials, did not feel any offered an upgrade on the German.

"Anybody who comes in now, you would think is a downgrade on Tuchel," Ferdinand said.

"Graham Potter has done a fantastic job and will be called by bigger clubs than Brighton. But would he take it? He has a clear identity but the question is would he be able to handle the experienced players?

"Tuchel is a proper manager. He is honest and direct. He has clarity on how he wants to play and I can't understand it.

"It doesn't make sense to me."