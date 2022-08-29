We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Brighton continued their unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Here are some of your comments:

Ann: It was a hard-fought game that had us on the edge of our seats. Another great result.

Robin: A real cut-and-thrust game against Leeds and their fans in great voice. For four minutes, until Manchester City went ahead, we were top of the Premier League and the fans sang it. What a long way we have come in the past 25 years when once rooted to the bottom of the Football League.

Rich: The team looked like they were having a bad day, all possession but unable to put the ball in the sprout bag... until our German maestro took a pass from our flying Belgian and hit the ball past the Leeds keeper. Sanchez looked dominant and the midfield was always in control with, Mac Allister disrupting their play. Held on a times. Great result.

Barnaby: Same old dirty Leeds. The best footballing side won.