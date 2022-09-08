Rangers captain James Tavernier had an ice pack on his leg after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by Ajax. (Express), external

Tavernier was playing with injury in the 4-0 losses to Celtic and Ajax. (Herald - subscription required), external

Calvin Bassey insists Ajax's win over his former club Rangers was not "easy". (BT Sport via Scotsman - subscription required, external)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said it is "too much of an ask" for Rangers to compete with wealthier Champions League clubs. (BT Sport via Sun, external)

Van Bronckhorst recalled his own Champions League debut as a Feyenoord player, a 5-1 loss to Juventus in 1997, as he debriefed the Rangers players following Wednesday's defeat. (Record), external

Former Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist believes it is time for goalkeeper Allan McGregor to regain the number one spot at Ibrox. (BT Sport via Express, external)