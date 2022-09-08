Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head record

Manchester City v Tottenham - Manchester City, 16 wins, 70 goals, 10 clean sheets. Tottenham 27 wins, 71 goals, 16 clean sheets

  • Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham.

  • Tottenham won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

  • Guardiola has lost three of his five meetings with Antonio Conte in all competitions.

  • Tottenham have won four of their last nine away league games against reigning top-flight champions (D2 L3), as many as they had in their previous 49 such games.