What do Wolves need on deadline day?

We asked where Wolves still need to strengthen and what signings you would like to see before the transfer window shuts.

Here are some of your views:

Andi: I think Wolves have finished strongly in the transfer window. We will need an experienced centre-back if Boly is allowed to leave. The priority should be no other outgoings before the window shuts, although I wouldn't say no to a transfer deadline day surprise arrival - we never get one of those!

Aidan: I'd like to see a goalkeeper to provide competition for Jose Sa, as well as another central midfielder to provide more depth - I'd be happy to let Adama go, but he may be more useful than the price offered so far.

John: Same problem - Wolves do not get enough men in the box quickly enough. Defenders need to be panicked or made unsure who's where, what might happen next, but largely they have it all in hand. As good as Neves and Moutinho are they are hardly box players. They need a midfielder attacking from deep such as, oh say, that Gibbs-White fella.

Steve: Wolves desperate for a decent top frontman to score goals. I repeat what I said last week, Jimenez has had his day, it’s a tough business in the Premier League. If no signs of improvement I can see Bruno Lage joining Scottie Parker!

Stephen: You say 'Is another striker needed' as if Wolves already have one. To me, a 'striker' is a person who puts the ball into the opponent's net in a predictable and consistent manner. Wolves don't have such a person.