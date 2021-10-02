Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Bruce reaction

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, speaking to BBC MOTD: "We got back into the game. After we scored, we had the big chance in the second half and unfortunately didn't take it.

"We are all pleased Raul Jimenez is back but the second goal was a bit too easy for my liking.

"Whoever you are in the Premier League, if you haven't won in seven games we all know the drill. We all know what comes.

"It's not easy. It still disappoints you and upsets you. I look at myself straight away. Can we do better? We'll keep looking at it and working on it."