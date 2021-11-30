Lage on injuries, January transfers and Burnley
- Published
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before his side host Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ruben Neves is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card and Daniel Podence is still out after testing positive for Covid-19;
Lage doesn't expect Pedro Neto, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly to feature in December;
Lage ruled out selling any players in January, but said "maybe we need one or two to improve our squad";
On his small squad, Lage said he wants competition for places and "two top players" for each position;
Lage expects a "very hard" game against Burnley, adding: "Look at the quality they have, especially the strikers";
On Burnley having more time to prepare and maybe more energy, Lage said his side have had plenty of time to recover and "three days is more than enough".