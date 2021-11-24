Man City v Paris-St-Germain: Team news

Manchester City will check on record signing Jack Grealish before Wednesday's Champions League match against Paris St-Germain.

The midfielder missed Sunday's Premier League victory over Everton with a knock sustained on England duty, but is hoping to return in time to face PSG.

Kevin de Bruyne (coronavirus) is unavailable and winger Ferran Torres (foot) may be out until the new year.

Meanwhile, four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos might make his first appearance for PSG.

Ramos, 35, has not played for his new club since leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

He has been recovering from a calf injury but is in the squad that travelled to Manchester.

Who should Pep Guardiola go with? Pick your City XI