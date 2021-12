The player top of Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's transfer targets is RB Leipzig's 23-year-old Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara. (Mirror), external

United and Liverpool face competition from Atletico Madrid for 18-year-old American striker Ricardo Pepi. (Mirror), external

The Red Devils are also interested in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, although Real Madrid are favourites to sign the German defender. (Independent), external

Elsewhere, Ajax are considering a move for United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, on loan in January. (MEN), external

