Brentford 'are on a mission' - Frank

Thomas Frank says Brentford are on "a mission to do something in the Premier League this year" after a start to the season he feels has instilled belief.

Frank's side approach Sunday's visit of Leicester ninth in the table, a point above their in-form opponents, having lost just twice since winning promotion.

"We have a good squad with players who are confident and believe in themselves," said the 48-year-old Danish manager.

"I try to reinforce the message that if we hit the level we think we can hit, we have a good opportunity to play an even game against these Premier League sides.

"We are creating chances which are dangerous to our opponents but also it is about the fine margins that are part of the game. Hopefully, over the season, we can turn them into our favour.

"We are pleased that we add something to the Premier League and we are constantly aware we need to perform at a very high level to keep adding. We are on a mission to do something in the league this year. Let’s see how far this takes us."

Hear more from Premier League managers in the build-up to the weekend's action on our live page here.