Lawro's prediction: 0-2

It must be nice for Jurgen Klopp to have some options at centre-back again but if Virgil van Dijk feels fit and ready I would bring him back in this game, rather than wait any longer.

You pick your best team, and his presence on and off the pitch is massive.

Norwich have made it clear that they have to keep selling players, and losing Emiliano Buendia to Villa is a blow, but here they are, back in the Premier League again.

If they want to stay there, they will have to tighten up at the back. They conceded an average of almost two a game last time they were in the top flight in 2019-20 - 75 goals in 38 games. If that happens again, they are not staying up this time either.

Louisa's prediction: I support Everton, and whoever is playing Liverpool! But I'm trying to beat Lawro here, so I've got to go with them to win. 0-3

