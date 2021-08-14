Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah makes his Premier League debut after impressing in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal.

N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are both out after being injured in that game - as the Blues make five changes.

Kai Havertz is among the subs.

Romelu Lukaku was not available today because he is quarantining after his move from Inter Milan.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner.