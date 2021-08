Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Sheffield United are set to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan.

The centre-back, 26, joined the Reds in January to help ease a defensive injury crisis but has yet to make a competitive appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The deal is not yet complete but the two clubs are close to an agreement.

There will be no option for the Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, to buy Davies.