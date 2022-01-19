Lijnders on injuries, tiredness and being written off
- Published
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lijnders praised the impact of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Brentford but confirmed the former Arsenal man will not be available for the second leg. Thiago Alcantara should be back in full training after the upcoming international break, but Divock Origi will remain sidelined until the middle of February.
Liverpool aim to “create memories” by reaching the final: “We want to create special games and it’s good we are in January and speaking about reaching the final. Fighting for trophies is what Liverpool stands for.”
On goalkeeper Alisson whose appearance last Thursday was his first EFL Cup game for Liverpool: “He is the best goalkeeper in the world but we are lucky to have three really good goalkeepers. Whoever plays tomorrow will do well for us.”
On player fatigue, after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted his team were “tired”: “We try to balance emotional and physical recovery throughout the season. We want to keep them hungry and they look fresh at the moment.”
Lijnders does not see Arsenal as the favourites despite earning a draw at Anfield with 10 men in the first leg: “They are a really good team and Mikel [Arteta] has done an unbelievable job. But everyone was writing us off after the first game and I can’t wait to go and hopefully have a special game there.”