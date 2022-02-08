Conte on team news, Kane & new arrivals

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs host Southampton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines:

Conte provided an update on the fitness of his squad, who will be without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. However, he did confirm that "the others are available."

Harry Kane recently told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is the fittest he has ever been and Conte was full of praise for his striker: "When you have a player like Harry you have to try to involve him in your tactical idea of football. He is an important player for us and has to be a point of reference when we develop our football offensively".

The Italian manager has also shown his support for new arrivals Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur: "We are talking about two strong players physically and with good quality. They can play in this league. You know very well this league is not for all. You have to match quality with physicality to play this league."

