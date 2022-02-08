Tuesday talking point: Is this the year?

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest, external

In the FA Cup fifth-round draw Crystal Palace drew lower league opposition again in the form of Championship side Stoke City. Dreams of Wembley are permeating south London.

In this fixture, Palace will likely come up against the grandson of Ian Wright, who scored 117 goals for the Eagles. It is another FA Cup story waiting to be written hot on the heels of an incredible fourth-round weekend.

For the visit of Hartlepool to Selhurst Park, Palace heavily subsidised the cost of travel and match tickets for the 4,700 travelling Poolies and it helped to create an amazing atmosphere throughout the day.

Then there is the well-publicised raising of over £40k by Crystal Palace fans for life-saving medication for Gemma Lee, wife of Hartlepool boss Graeme.

Coupled with Boreham Wood’s victory over Bournemouth, handing them a mouth-watering tie away at Everton, we were all reminded that the FA Cup still has a very important place in the footballing landscape of this country.

A new name on the trophy in May would be a fitting end to the 150th anniversary celebrations.

Please let it be our year.