Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has personally made a call to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who he played alongside at Liverpool, over a potential loan move to Villa Park for the 29-year-old Brazilian. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Mirror), external

Villa have 'no chance' of signing 24-year-old Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Villans are interested in Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, with the 19-year-old Scot said to be "well liked" by Gerrard's coaching staff. (Birmingham Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column