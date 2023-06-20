England defender Kyle Walker, 33, is in talks over a contract extension at Manchester City despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Mail, external)

Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, has received an offer to join the Saudi Pro League. (Athletic - subscription, external)

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, says he has been approached by Borussia Dortmund but does not want to return to the Bundesliga. (Goal, external)

