Transfer news: Walker in talks over new City contract
- Published
England defender Kyle Walker, 33, is in talks over a contract extension at Manchester City despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Mail, external)
Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, has received an offer to join the Saudi Pro League. (Athletic - subscription, external)
Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, says he has been approached by Borussia Dortmund but does not want to return to the Bundesliga. (Goal, external)