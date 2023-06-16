'No bigger name has played for us' - your best & worst Dundee signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Dundee signings from over the years.

You didn't disappoint...

John: Jocky Scott has to be up there as the best signing, on a free transfer, with spells as a player, coach and boss, he was quite successful as well. The worst could be Jimmy Johnstone who was past his best.

Sean: The best signing for me has to be Claudio Cannigia. There is no bigger name who has ever played for Dundee. It didn't last long enough but it was sensational. Worst player, I would put forward Mr Vince Mennie.

Scott: The best signing in recent times at Dens is hands down Glen Kamara. I first saw him in a pre-season game against Bolton and thought we had signed N'Golo Kante’s younger brother. The worst signing has to be Leigh Griffiths, he came back as a bit of a club hero and left in disgrace.

Andy: Dundee's best signing was a player called Wilson Hogan, who was signed from Falkirk, he played some blinders of games for us. Dundee's worst signing was a guy called Mitch Bavidge, he was totally out of his depth.

Kevin: Cannigia is not just best the Dundee signing but probably one of the most famous in Scottish football. It was like living a dream when he come on as a sub against Aberdeen for his debut. He scored and Dees won - it was one of my greatest moments in 60-plus years following Dundee.